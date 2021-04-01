Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.96.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

