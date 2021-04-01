O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $510.00 to $560.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $517.99 and last traded at $508.49, with a volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.13.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.36.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

