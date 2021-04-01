Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $71.85. 21,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,597. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.