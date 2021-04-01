Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $69.19. 2,904,448 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.