Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,663. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a PE ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

