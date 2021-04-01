Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 769 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $56.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 93,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,460. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,058.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,789.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

