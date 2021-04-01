Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $662,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,192,546.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,035 shares of company stock worth $6,794,078 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

