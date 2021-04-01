Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after acquiring an additional 522,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 266,208 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of ORA opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

