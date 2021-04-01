Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 103,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

OSIIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Osino Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.