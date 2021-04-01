Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OTIS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.89.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.45 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.