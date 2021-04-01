Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.75

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SEB Equities upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

