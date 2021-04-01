Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells $835,346.38 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OM stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

