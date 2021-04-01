Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $7,659,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 759.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.