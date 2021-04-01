PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $37.91

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.91, but opened at $38.89. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 3,503 shares trading hands.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

