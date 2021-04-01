PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Reduced by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 989,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,924 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $25,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,001. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.