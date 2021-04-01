PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stake Boosted by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises 16.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $648,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

