Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $23.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,478,735 shares of company stock worth $94,493,362.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 60,331,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,761,164. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

