Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.