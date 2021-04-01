Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.08% of Dorian LPG worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $544.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,784 shares of company stock worth $2,619,505. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

