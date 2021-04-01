Paloma Partners Management Co Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 937.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 157.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $456,000.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ WING opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.90. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

