Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,580 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 777,832 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

