Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $474,000 in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

