Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 21,984 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,984 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Open Text were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Shares of OTEX opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

