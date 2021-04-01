Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Envista by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Envista by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,317 shares of company stock worth $6,940,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -313.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.