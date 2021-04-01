Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $315.43 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $321.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.