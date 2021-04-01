Parkgene Trading Down 17.9% This Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $294,790.34 and approximately $103.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 7,485.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00632399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026250 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Parkgene Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

