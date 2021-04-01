Paul Gilbert Sells 204,442 Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

LON:GYM opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The Gym Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 110.60 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a market cap of £390.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273 ($3.57).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

