Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.17.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

PAYC traded up $6.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.75. The stock had a trading volume of 348,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,920. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,299,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

