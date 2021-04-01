PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $345.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.77. The company has a market capitalization of $284.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

