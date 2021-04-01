PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

