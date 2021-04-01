Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,390.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,349 shares of company stock valued at $50,357,740. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

