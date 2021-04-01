Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $977.76

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 977.76 ($12.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 968.40 ($12.65), with a volume of 1,140,818 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 939.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 977.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Gill Rider acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). Insiders bought a total of 1,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,166 over the last ninety days.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

