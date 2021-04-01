Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by Hovde Group to Outperform

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Hovde Group currently has $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $650.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.