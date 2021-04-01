pEOS (PEOS) Tops One Day Volume of $728.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $728.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for pEOS is peos.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

