Permission Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.32 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and $940,294.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00063674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00317123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00721566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io.

Permission Coin Coin Trading

