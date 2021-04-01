Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €175.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

Shares of RI stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) on Thursday, hitting €160.05 ($188.29). The stock had a trading volume of 424,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €160.08 and its 200-day moving average is €153.14. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

