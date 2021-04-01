Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,340 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,024 ($39.51). 606,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,899. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,864.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,700.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00.

In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06). Also, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

