Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

