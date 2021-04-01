Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

