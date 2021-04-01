PFM Health Sciences LP Buys 35,314 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,314 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 2.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $66,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.81. 5,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,842. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Truist upped their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

