PFM Health Sciences LP Decreases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

PFM Health Sciences LP reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,703 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.55% of Penumbra worth $34,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 79,147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,475. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.23 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,002.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

