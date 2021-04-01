PFM Health Sciences LP Has $25.42 Million Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.21% of PPD worth $25,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after buying an additional 2,147,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in PPD by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPD by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,844,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162,653 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,897. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

