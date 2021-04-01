PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases 7,589 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

