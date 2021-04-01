PFM Health Sciences LP Reduces Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

PFM Health Sciences LP reduced its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,197 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. 9,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,770.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

