PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 825,313 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

PFM Health Sciences LP trimmed its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,313 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.99% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 7,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,779. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.