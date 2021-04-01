PFM Health Sciences LP Takes $20.26 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,260,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.85% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,532,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,690. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

