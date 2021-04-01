PFM Health Sciences LP Takes $8.72 Million Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.57% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $18,081,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,780,000.

Shares of SBTX stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.56. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

