PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get PFSweb alerts:

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $6.75 on Thursday. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PFSweb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.