Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Phreesia stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Phreesia by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $5,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

