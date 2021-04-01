Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $69.49 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.05 million, a PE ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

